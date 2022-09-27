SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply for 5008 Junior Associate Posts, Salary up to Rs 47920

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the applications for the position of junior associates today. Interested and eligible candidates may submit their applications through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in by today, September 27. The hiring effort is being made to fill 5008 vacancies for the posts of junior associates.

The selection process will consists of two steps — one being an online test (preliminary and main exam) and the second one of specified opted local language. “Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates,” reads the official notice.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Graduates of any discipline from a recognised university or who have equivalent qualifications are eligible for the post.

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 years as of August 1, 2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

In order to apply for these vacancies, kindly adhere to the following steps:

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website or SBI Career

Step 2: Select “Current Openings”

Step 3: Click on the link that says “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)” to access the job description in Hindi and English and the online application link.

Step 4: Register and log in to apply

Step 5: Submit your application and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy of the confirmation.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fees

For general, OBC and EWS applicants, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates for ESM and DESM are not required to pay any application fees.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates will get salary between the range of Rs 17900 to Rs 47920. The starting basic pay is Rs 19900 (Rs 17900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates), states the official notice.

