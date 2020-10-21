SBI Clerk Result 2020 for Preliminary Exam Announced at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI Clerk 2020 results for preliminary exam. Those who appeared for SBI Clerk 2020 preliminary exam can check their SBI clerk exam result by visiting the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary exam for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) at SBI was held on February 22 and 29 and March 1 and 8.

How to check SBI Clerk 2020 results

Step 1: In the search box of Google, type SBI

Step 2: Go to Careers section or use this direct link https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest

Step 3: Click on the link for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)

Step 4: Click on the preliminary exam results link

Step 5: Enter roll number or registration number, date of birth and verification text to log in

Step 6: SBI clerk preliminary result will appear on screen

Selection Procedure

The selection procedure includes three steps – preliminary exam, Mains test and test of specified opted local language.

In preliminary exam, questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability are asked. The exam is of one hour and carries 100 marks. There are 35 questions each of Numerical Ability and Reasoning and 30 questions of English Language.

Those who qualify SBI Clerk preliminary exam have to appear for Mains test. Mains examination carries 190 questions – 50 each of General or Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and 40 of General English. The paper is of 200 marks. Time allotted to complete the exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

In both Mains and Prelims, one-fourth marks are deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

“Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard marksheet or certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test,” says the SBI.

However, candidates who don’t have the certificate will have to take specified opted local language test after provisional selection but before joining. Those not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.