SBI Invites Application for 3,850 Posts of Circle-based Officers; Registration Process Starts Today at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has put out a notification for recruitment of circle based officers. There are 3,850 posts. The registration begins today. Interested candidates can apply till August 16.

There are 750 vacancies in Ahmedabad circle, 750 in Bengaluru, 550 each in Chennai and Hyderabad and 300 in Jaipur. Besides, Bhopal circle, which covers Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has 400 vacancies and Maharashtra, which also covers Goa, has 550 vacancies. Maharashtra circle does not include Mumbai.

Those who want to apply for Officer in SBI can do so by visiting the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.

Application Fee

Those belonging to general, economically weaker section (EWS) and other backward class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee. There is no fee for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe and person with disability.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this post must be a graduate in any stream. They should not be more than 30 years. However, there is age relaxation for those belonging to reserved categories.

To be eligible, candidates should also have minimum two years of experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Apart from this, they will have to produce 10th or 12th marksheet or certification to prove that they have studied the specific local language of the state they have applied for.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. However, SBI has clarified that it also reserves the right to conduct written examination.

The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the bank will decide the parameters for shortlisting candidates and calling for an interview.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance of candidates – score - in the interview round.

How to Apply

Register at SBI’ website at sbi.co.in using mobile number and email ID. Following the registration, candidates are required to pay application fees, if applicable, through online mode – debit, credit card or net banking.