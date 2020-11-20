SBI Invites Apprentice Application for 8,500 Posts at sbi.co.in; Late Date for Submission December 10

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for post of apprentice. There are total 8,500 vacancies of apprentice. Those who want to apply can visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in. The application process started today and will end on December 10.

Candidates applying for SBI apprentice post should be between 20 and 28 years. However, there is a relaxation in maximum age limit for those belonging to the reserved categories. Besides, they should have completed graduation from a recognized university.

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/19112020_english+detailed+advt+apprentice.pdf/ef324fa1-143a-7167-dedb-612f654c36e3?t=1605791862261

The apprenticeship will be of three years and during this period, shortlisted candidates should be willing to qualify Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

How to apply for SBI apprentice

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section

Step 3: In the latest announcements, select the link for SBI apprentice

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ option

Step 5: If you are not a registered user, then click on new registration

Step 6: Provide all the required details to register

Step 7: Following this, a registration number and password will be generated

Step 8: Log in using the registration number and password and fill the application form

Step 9: Pay application fees and submit form

Those shortlisted will be given Rs 15,000 as stipend per month during first year, Rs 16,500 per month during second year and Rs 19,000 per month during third year. Moreover, they are not eligible for any other allowances or benefits.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in an online written exam and test of local language. In the SBI apprentice written exam, questions will be asked from Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

There will be four sections and each section will carry 25 questions each. SBI apprentice exam 2020 will be of 100 marks and one hour will be provided to complete the test.