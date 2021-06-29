SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: Here’s How to Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the junior associate preliminary examination 2021. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the SBI’s official career portal. Candidates can download the hall ticket till July 13. The SBI clerk preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in July.

The SBI clerk exam for recruitment on the post of Junior Associate (JA) was earlier supposed to be conducted in June, however, it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The date, time, and venue of the exam are mentioned on the admit card.

SBI junior associate admit card 2021: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SBI careers

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest announcements tab and click on the admit card download link mentioned under SBI junior associate recruitment 2021 tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 4: SBI junior associate exam 2021 call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and go through the important instructions on the admit card

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully. Applicants must note that the preliminary SBI clerk exam call letter is available for the candidates who have not applied for ‘Ladakh’ and ‘Leh and Kargil Valley’ under special drive. As per the official statement, the recruitment for these two areas has been kept in abeyance till further notice.

The SBI clerk preliminary exam will comprise 100 questions of one mark each from three sections -English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning. Candidates will have to qualify for each of the three tests. For each category, the number of candidates called for the main examination will be 20 times (approx.) the number of vacancies. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on July 31.

