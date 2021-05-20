SBI Pharmacist Exam 2021 Deferred Due to Covid-19

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Pharmacist written test 2021 until further notice. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 23. However, keeping in view the second wave of Covid-19, the bank has decided to postpone the exam. The same has been updated on the official website. A total of 67 vacancies has to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The admit card for SBI pharmacist exam 2021 has already been made available on the website. Applicants can download their hall tickets by using the registered login credentials. The revised schedule will be released in due course of time.

The SBI Pharmacist written test 2021 will be held in the online mode at various centers across the country. The exam will be comprised of 150 questions from 5 sessions- General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Professional Knowledge. Each section will have 25 questions of 1 mark, except the Professional Knowledge section. The Professional knowledge question will have 50 questions of 2 marks each. The total marks will be 200. The candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the written test to be further called for an interview.

The final selection list will be prepared after combining the marks of the written exam as well as the interview. Marks scored by candidates in the written test will be given a weightage of 40 per cent and the interview will be given a weightage of 60 per cent.

“Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in written test and interview”, reads the official statement. In case of a tie where more than one candidate scores the equal cut-off marks, they will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

