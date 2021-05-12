SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Admit Card Out, Here’s How to Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Pharmacist written test admit card 2021 on its official website. Those who have successfully applied for the same can download their call letters by using the registered login credentials. The SBI Pharmacist 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 23. Those qualifying the written test will be further called for an interview. A total of 67 vacancies has to be filled through this recruitment drive. Here’s how to download SBI Pharmacist admit card 2021

SBI Pharmacist admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of SBI career

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the latest announcements tab and go to the SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021

Step 3. Click on the link to download the call letter for the SBI pharmacist written exam 2021

Step 4. Log in to the website by using the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 5. SBI Pharmacist written exam 2021 call letter will be displayed

Step 6. Download the hall ticket and read all the important instructions on the admit card.

Aspirants must note that they will have to carry a hard copy of the SBI pharmacist hall ticket 2021 to the exam venue.

The test will be held at Ahmedabad, Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Bangalore, Hubli, Mangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh), Chandigarh/ Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hissar, Gurugram, Jammu, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Dehradun, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Guwahati, Silchar, Hyderabad, Warangal, Jaipur, Udaipur, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Siliguri, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram. The candidates will be allotted the exam venue as per their preferences marked in the application form.

SBI Pharmacist written exam 2021:

SBI Pharmacist written test will be conducted in online mode. the exam will be comprised of 150 questions from General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Professional Knowledge. Each section will have 25 questions however, the Professional Knowledge section will have 50 questions of 2 marks each. The total marks will be 200.

The bank has also published the booklet for the exam to acquaint the candidates with the type of questions in the exam.

