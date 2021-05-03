SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Applications Close Today, Here’s How You Can Apply

State Bank of India (SBI) will be closing the online application process for the recruitment of Pharmacists in the clerical cadre today. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can do the same at sbi.co.in/careers by the end of the day. A total of 67 vacancies at 15 different circles across India have been notified under this recruitment drive. The successful applicants will be selected on the basis of an online written test which is scheduled to held tentatively on May 23.

SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the SBI career portal at sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2. On the homepage go to the latest opening tab and click on the application link for SBI Pharmacist recruitment in the clerk cadre

Step 3. Click on the ‘New Registration’ link to register yourself. save the registration details and proceed with the application form

Step 4. Fill in the application form and upload documents

Step 5. Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 6. Download the application form and save it for the future.

The application fee for SBI Pharmacist recruitment is Rs 750 for all except SC/ ST/ PWD applicants.

SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Applicants must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination and a minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from a recognized university. Those having a graduation degree in Pharmay like B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognized university are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: The maximum age limit is 30 years.

SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applicants will b selected on the basis of a written test followed by an interview. The written test will have 150 questions from General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Professional knowledge. The total marks will be 200. Candidates will be called for an interview based on performance in the online written test, however, the final merit list will be prepared by combining both the scores. For details click here.

