SBI PO 2020 Notification Released at sbi.co.in: Schedule, Application Process and Eligibility Criteria

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for its Probationary Officers (PO) examination. The SBI PO 2020 notification is available on their official website at sbi.co.in/careers.

As many as 2000 posts would be available based on the recruitment examination, out of which 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for Other Backward Classes, 300 for Scheduled Caste, 200 for Economically Weaker Section, and 150 for Scheduled Tribes category.

SBI released the official notification for the PO 2020 exam on November 13 and the registration process has already started.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online by December 4, 2020 and the last date for printing your SBI PO recruitment 2020 application is December 19, 2020.

SBI will conduct the PO exam 2020 on December 31, 2020 and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The SBI PO results 2020 will be announced in the third week of January 2021.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary will be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled on January 29, 2021. These results will be announced by the third or fourth week of February 2021.

According to the bank’s official notice, Indian citizens who have completed their graduation or would be completing their graduation by December 31, 2020 are eligible to apply for the PO 2020 recruitment drive. Candidates who are in the final year or semester of their graduation studies are also eligible to provisionally apply. However, they must produce proof of passing their graduation course on or before December 31, 2020, if they are called for the interview.

https://imgk.timesnownews.com/media/SBI_PO_2020_21_Notification.pdf

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Go to the latest announcement tab

Step 3: Select the application link (https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposamar20/basic_details.php )

Step 4: Click on New Registration

Step 5: Enter required details to fill application form

Step 5: Pay SBI SO application fee

Step 6: Take printout of the filled application form

Candidates should ensure that all the details provided while filing for the SBI PO 2020 application form should be correct. They have the provision of saving complete or partially complete application for which a provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen, which should be noted down.

Candidates can then reopen and edit their saved application form, if required, by their registration number and password. This facility can be availed for three times. It is advised to carefully check your online application carefully before the final submission, as no changes or edits will be entertained thereafter.