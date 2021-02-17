SBI PO Main Exam 2020 Result Declared; Here is How You Can Check

Result of the State Bank of India Probationary Officer (SBI PO) Main Exam 2020 has been declared by the bank on Tuesday, February 16 on its official website www.sbi.co.in. SBI PO main exam 2020 was conducted on January 29 and now, the bank has selected the candidates who have qualified for phase III, which is the interview round. Previously, candidates had given a preliminary examination and the successful candidates had then appeared for the SBI PO Main Exam 2020. Here are the steps to check SBI PO Main Exam 2020 results.

Step 1: Visit the website https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section

Step 3: When the Careers page opens, in the top menu click on 'Join SBI' and then click on ‘Current Openings’

Step 4: A new page will open. Scroll down to find the sub-section titled Recruitment Of Probationary Officers. Click on it

Step 5: Now click on the link titled Main Exam Result

Step 6: A PDF file will open with the result of SBI PO Main Exam 2020

Step 7: Search for your roll number in the document by clicking Ctrl+F

Step 8: Download the SBI PO Main Exam 2020 result

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep it safely for future references

You can also access the result by clicking on the direct link here.

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/160221-SBIPO2020-Main-WTRESULT-15+columns.pdf/99c81909-b4b8-d26f-929c-b8fd7f7c5d8b?t=1613491543448

As per the result notification, those who have qualified SBI PO Main Exam 2020 will be given additional information about the upcoming process through SMS and email. Online registration for SBI PO 2020 started on November 14, 2020 and went on till December 4, 2020. SBI PO recruitment exam is for 2000 vacancies at the bank. The SBI PO Main Exam was divided into two sections, objective exam of 200 marks and descriptive exam for 50 marks.