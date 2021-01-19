SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Check More Details at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India Probationary Officer mains admit card 2021 has been released on the bank’s official website sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available on the website till January 29. The results for SBI prelims examination was declared on Monday, January 18. The body conducted the prelims examination from January 4 to January 6. The mains exam will be conducted in two parts, including an objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive Test for 50 marks. The answers of the descriptive test will have to be typed out on a computer. The duration of the descriptive test will be 30 minutes.

The objective test paper will comprise of four sections. Reasoning and computer aptitude and Data analysis and interpretation will be of 60 marks each while General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English language sections will be of 40 marks each.

In order to download the SBI PO mains admit card 2021, the candidates will require their SBI PO registration number and password.

Here is a look at the steps the candidate will have to follow to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Type sbi.co.in in the search bar and hit enter

Step 2: You will land at the homepage of SBI. On the page look for an option that reads, “SBI PO mains admit card 2021"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, where you will be asked to key in your credentials. Do the same carefully and hit the submit button

Step 4: SBI PO mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document

It is mandatory to carry the SBI PO mains admit card 2021 to the exam centre. In case one fails to present the hall ticket, he or she will not be allowed to sit for the exam.