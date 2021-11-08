SBI PO Pre-exam Training Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download, Exam Pattern

State Bank Of India (SBI), has issued the pre-examination training admit card for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment 2021 on its official website sbi.co.in. The candidates belonging to SC, ST or religious minority community who have opted for SBI PO pre-examination training material can access the same by using their registration number and date of birth.

It must be noted that the bank has provided this pre-exam training for only SC, ST and minority candidates. The SBI PO pre-exam training is likely to be conducted in the second week of November, however, the exact date is yet to be announced. Here’s how one can download SBI PO pre-exam training hall ticket 2021.

SBI PO Pre-exam Training Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI and click on the link for the career portal available at the bottom

Step 2: Go to the latest announcement tab and click on the pre-exam training materials link available under SBI PO recruitment 2021-22

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will be required to enter your registration number, date of birth, and security code/text verification code

Step 4: Upon submitting the login details, the SBI PO pre-exam training admit card will be opened

Step 5: Download the pre-exam training call letter and save a copy of it

The bank may conduct the PET through physical classes or online.

SBI PO Prelims exam 2021: Exam pattern

The SBI PO prelims exam will be an objective test for 100 marks conducted online. The test will have three sections namely English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. For each section, 20 minutes of duration will be given to write the exam. Those qualifying prelims exam will be required to appear for the mains exam followed by an interview.

