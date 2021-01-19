SBI PO Prelims Result 2020-21 Declared at sbi.co.in; Steps to Follow

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary results of the PO Exam 2021 on Monday, January 18. The SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 examination result was declared on the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in/careers. The candidates can now check their SBI Preliminary Result 2021 for PO Exam on the aforementioned website by logging in using their role number and date of birth. It is to be noted that the website is currently slow due to heavy traffic.

To check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2020-21, students can also visit the direct link provided here.

The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Probationary Officer Prelims Exam on January 4, 5 and 6 this year. The candidates who have been selected after the SBI PO Prelims Result are now eligible to appear for the SBI PO Mains Exam Date. Once the SBI PO Mains Result is announced, the final selected candidates will have to appear for an interview round.

The candidates will be selected for the job of SBI Probationary Officer on the basis of culminative marks scored in the of Mains Exam and the interview process. The final selected candidates will be offered the post of Probationary Officer in various branches of State Bank of India situated the country.

SBI PO Exam 2020-21: Important Dates

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date: January 4, 5 and 6, 2021SBI PO Prelims Result: January 18, 2021SBI PO Mains Exam Date: January 29, 2021SBI PO Mains Result: February 2021SBI PO Interview Process: Feb/March 2021SBI PO Final Result: Last week of March 2021

Here’s How to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2020-21

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI and browse through the ‘Careers’ section

Step 2: Select the advertisement that reads ‘SBI PO Exam 2020-21 Prelims Result’

Step 3: On the new page, login using your credentials

Step 4: Enter captcha code for test verification

Step 5: The SBI PO Prelims Result 2020-21 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result PDF in your system

It is to be noted that the State Bank of India will release the SBI PO Mains 2020-21 call letter.