SBI PO Prelims Results 2022 Out, What's Next?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their their results on the Bank’s official website i.e. sbi.co.in The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 were held from 17-20 December.

SBI PO Prelims results 2022: Here’s how to check?

Step 1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2. After that, go to the ‘career’ section

Step 3. Now click on the link available for SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2022

Step 4. Now enter your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 5. Add the Text verification code displayed on the screen

Step 6. Click on submit

Step 7. Your results will be displayed on the screen, save for future use.

The SBI PO main test will now be open to candidates who pass the SBI PO prelims exam in 2022. On January 30, 2023, the SBI PO Main examination will take place. Exams are being held to fill 1,673 probationary officer positions at various SBI branches across the nation.

The bank’s selection procedure included the prelim exam, often known as the Phase I exams. Following phase I, phase II, or the major examination, will include 200-point objective tests and a 50-point descriptive test. Following the completion of the Objective Test, the Descriptive Test will be given, and applicants will be required to write their responses into a computer. Phase-III is the Psychometric Test, which is taken after the Main test is passed. This 50-mark exam consists of an interview and a group exercise.

After passing the Main test, you’ll take the Psychometric Test in Phase-III. A group exercise plus an interview make up this 50-mark test.

