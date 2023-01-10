SBI PO Prelims Results Out at sbi.co.in, Steps to Check

The State Bank of India has announced the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination result 2022 on its website. Candidates can check their results under the career section of SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO preliminary exams were conducted between December 17 and December 20, 2022, across various exam centres in the country.

A total of 1673 vacancies of SBI probationary officers will be filled through the recruitment test. To view their SBI PO preliminary results 2022, candidates must submit their registration number and website. Soon after the result, SBI will issue admit cards or call letters for the mains exam to selected candidates.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to SBI official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Under the career tab on the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on submit and your SBI PO results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy and take a printout.

The SBI prelims paper consisted of 100 questions divided into three sections- English, reasoning eligibility and quantitative aptitude. Each question carried one mark whereas a wrong attempt led to a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the PO main exam slated to be conducted in January or February. Official confirmation of the date, however, is awaited from the state-owned lender.

The SBI PO main results will be out in February. From here, shortlisted candidates will move to phase 3. This includes a psychometric test for personality profiling. A group exercise (20 marks) and an interview (30 marks) will also be a part of phase 3 exams.

Following the main exam, candidates will be called for group discussion and SBI PO interview round. candidates who secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks (minimum 35 per cent in case of SC, ST, OBC, and PWD) in group discussion and interview will be considered for final selection. For eligibility, candidates will have to clear both phases of the selection tests separately.

A final merit list will be preprepared after aggregating and arranging for candidates who have qualified in both phases separately. Depending on the latest PO vacancies in SBI, selection will be made from the top merit-ranked candidates in each category.

