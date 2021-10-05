SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 2056 Posts, Salary at up to Rs 63,000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of probationary officers (PO) at sbi.co.in. A total of 2056 vacancies are advertised for the post. The application process starting today will conclude on October 25. To be selected for this posts, candidates will have to clear three rounds of exams including prelims, mains, and interviews. The preliminary exam will be held in November-December, however, exact dates are not yet released.

Selected candidates will be offered a course on basic banking in online mode before joining. Candidates will also have to sign a Bond for a value of Rs 2 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree. Those in the final year can also apply, however, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation exam on or before December 31.

Age: Applicants need to be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years. Age will be calculated as on April 1, 2021.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on Careers at top right corner

Step 3: Click on apply now link under specialist officers posts

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 41,960 with four advance increments in the scale of Rs 36, 000 to Rs 63,840.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective type questions. The exam will be held online and will be divided into three sections - English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability. Students will get one hour to solve the exam. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in prelims. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Main

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.