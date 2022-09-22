SBI PO Recruitment for 1673 Posts: Applications Open, Salary up to Rs 41,960

The State Bank of India has started the registration process for the posts of probationary officer. A total of 1673 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can do so via the official website sbi.co.in. The deadline for submitting the online applications is October 12.

“Eligible candidates are required to register on-line for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phase viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III,” reads the official notice.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible, candidates should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or must possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Candidates in the final year or semester of their graduation can also apply. Candidates possessing qualifications such as medical, engineering, chartered accountant, cost accountant are also eligible.

Age limit: An applicant’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2022. However, relaxations in the upper age limit have been given to the reserved category candidates.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Log on to the Career page on SBI’s official site, sbi.co.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS”.

Step 3. Shortly the registration window will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Now, register and login.

Step 5. Fill in the application form and provide all the required documents.

Step 6. Lastly, pay the application fee and submit the form.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a preliminary exam followed by the main exam and a round of interviews. According to the official notification, the SBI PO 2022 prelims exam is scheduled to be held from December 17 to 20. The results of the same will be out in December 2022 /January 2023. Candidates will be able to download the prelims admit card in the 1st or 2nd week of December. Meanwhile, the SBI PO main exam is likely to be conducted in January 2023 / February 2023.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates would be earning a monthly basic pay of Rs 41,960. For detailed information regarding the recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official notification available on SBI’s website.

