SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Direct Hiring for Retired People, Salary Up to Rs 45,000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened registration of 47 vacancies for the Retired Bank Officer, RBO posts. Candidates can apply for the positions on the official website – sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 31 October.

The contract will be for a period of a minimum of one year and a maximum three years or retired officer attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to a quarterly review of the performance of the official. The ex-officers may use the designation as Resolvers, wherever necessary.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Total – 47

General Category – 21

OBC – 12

SC – 7

ST – 3

EWS – 4

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age required to apply is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years.

Education: Since the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of systems and procedures, and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website- sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Step 3. Register and log in to apply

Step 4. Fill in the details, pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5. Keep a copy of the same for future reference

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Salary

If the grade of the retired officers is MMGS-II or MMGS-III the salary will be Rs 40,000 and if the grade of the retired officers is SMGS-IV the salary will be Rs 45,000.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.

Selected candidates will have to undergo an interview. The interview round will carry 100 marks. After interview, a merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks

