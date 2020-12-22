SBI Recruitment 2020: Registration for SCOs and Deputy Manager Posts Starts Today

The application process for recruitment to various posts in the State Bank of India (SBI) begins from Tuesday, December 22. The candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies in India’s largest public sector bank must visit the official SBI website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment process for the following posts has been started by SBI. The last day for applying for any of these posts is January 11:

1. Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Fire)

2. Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)

3. Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist)

4. Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst)

5. Specialist Cadre Officers

6. Specialist Cadre Officers (Credit Procedures)

7. Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing)

There are 452 vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers and Deputy Managers in SBI. An applicant has to first make sure that he fulfils the eligibility criteria for the particular vacancy before proceeding to apply.

How to apply for SBI SCO and Deputy Manager posts

Step1: Go to sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the careers section and opt for the recruitment of deputy managers in the latest announcements part

Step 3: If you are already registered then log in, else register yourself

Step 4: Candidates will have to upload their photograph and documents. Once complete click on submit.

Step 5: It is advisable that you take a printout of the form

Those candidates who are applying for any of the posts mentioned above must note these things:

-- Regularly check the official SBI website for any update and changes

-- Cross-check the eligibility criteria before applying for the post

-- In a situation where two candidates get the same score, the older candidate will be ranked before the younger candidate.

-- No applications or documents will be accepted in offline mode.

The SBI had recently closed the application process for recruitment of

8500 apprentice. Online examination for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 will be conducted in the month of January. The selection process for the said posts will be done on the basis of online written test and test of the local language.