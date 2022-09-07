SBI Recruitment for 5008 Junior Associate Posts Open, Here's How to Apply

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the online registration window for the post of Junior Associates. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,008 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in. The deadline to register is September 27.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a preliminary and main exam. They will also have to clear a test in the specified opted local language. The online preliminary exam will consist of objective questions for 100 marks. It is to be noted that there will be negative markings for incorrect answers. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks assigned for a question will be deducted. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 whereas the main exam is to be held tentatively either in December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: A candidate’s age should be between 20 years and 28 years.

Education: He or she must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should make sure that the date of passing the IDD is on or prior to November 30, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

1. Go to Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and visit the application link given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES under Current Openings.

2. Fill out the application

3. Once the application is filled in completely, you should submit the data.

4. After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, you are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application following the instructions available on the screen.

5. Take a printout of the application after submission

According to the official notification, once the application form is submitted, correction in any particulars will not be entertained under any circumstances. For more details, one can visit the official website.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

The starting basic pay is Rs 19,900 for the post of Junior Associates.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 750 has to be paid by the applicants belonging to the General/ OBC and EWS category. On the other hand, SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM (Disabled Ex-Serviceman) category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

