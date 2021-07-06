SBI Recruitment for Apprenticeship 2021: Application Open for 6100 Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting for the post of apprentices. The application process has begun and interested candidates can fill their forms on SBI’s official website - sbi.co.in. A total of 6100 posts are on offer from across the country. The last date to apply is July 26.

Candidates can apply for vacancies in any one state. To be selected for a job, candidates will have to clear a written test which will be held in both English and Hindi. Those who clear it will be called for a local language test and medical fitness test. Finally selected candidates will have to undergo training for one year.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: The age limit is from 20 years to 28 years as of October 31, 2020. Changes in the upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/PWD will be as per the government guidelines.

Education: The candidate should have at least a graduate-level degree from a recognized institute.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The selection exam will be an objective test. For each wrong answer, one fourth marks assigned to the question will be deducted. The test will be tentatively be held in the month of August. The qualified candidates will have to give a local language test of the language they have opted as per the state. Then there will be a medical examination to check if the candidate is fit for the job.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply at SBI, as well as at NSDC websites. As prerequisites candidates need to scan their photographs, signature, and documents.

The candidates can apply following the procedure below.

Step 1 – Visit the website www.sbi.co.in/careers, then in the ‘current openings’ option select the correct online application form

Step 2 – Fill the application form and submit the documents

Step 3 – Check all the details carefully in the application form and pay the fees with the help of the instructions on the screen.

Step 4 – Once the transaction is done e – receipt and application form with details will be generated.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Salary

The finally selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 15000 per month.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Fee

For candidates who belong to general, OBC and EWS category application fees will be Rs 300 and for the candidate belonging to SC, ST and PWD the fee is exempted.

