SBI Reopens Application Window For Fire Officer Posts

Earlier this week, the country’s most sought after bank brought some good news for the job seekers. On June 15, the State Bank of India (SBI) resumed the application process for Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular basis for the posts of engineers or fire officers.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job through the official website of SBI (bank.sbi/web/careers or sbi.co.in/web/careers). The last date to apply for the post is June 28.

Here are the details regarding the Fire engineer posts.

Total vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 16 posts of fire officers under SBI SCO Recruitment 2021.

Educational Qualification:

As of December 31, 2020, candidates should possess any of the below-mentioned qualifications.

A BE degree in Fire Engineering from National Fire Service College (NFSC) located in Nagpur. BTech or BE in Safety and Fire Engineering. BTech or BE in Fire Technology and Safety Engineering. BSc (Fire) from a UGC recognised university, or an institution approved by AICTE. Alternatively, the candidate can also possess a four-year degree in fire safety from a UGC recognised university or one approved by AICTE. A graduate degree from the Institute of Fire Engineers in India or the UK. Candidates should have completed the Divisional Officers Course from NFSC in Nagpur.

How to apply:

Register online by visiting https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. Scan your latest photograph and signature on the online registration page. Pay the application fee by using internet banking, debit card or credit card.

According to an official notice, those who have applied for the post between December 22, 2020, and January 27, 2021, need not apply again and their previous application will be considered valid for the current post of Engineer (Fire).

Application fee:

Applicants belonging to General, EWS, and OBC categories have to deposit Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC or ST categories are exempted from the fee.

Selection process:

Final selection of the candidates will be done after short-listing applications and it will be followed by interviews.

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/11154687/140621-CORRIGENDUM+2.pdf/721627f6-ca84-fa7f-bd16-a44a9a30b196?t=1623664828984

