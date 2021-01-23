SBI SCO Exam 2020: Admit Card For Specialist Cadre Officer Released; Know How To Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI SCO exam admit card on Friday. The hall ticket has been released for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) at its official website- sbi.co.in. According to the schedule released by the bank, SBI SCO examination will be held on February 1, 2021. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the examination can download their admit card online. Candidates will be required to login with the application number and password generated at the time of registration.

The SBI SCO exam admit card consists of details such as the address of the examination centre, date, candidate’s name, time of the exam, COVID-19 guidelines, exam day guidelines etc.

SBI SCO Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click at the careers link given at the top right

Step 3: Click on SBI SCO call letter link. A new window will open.

Step 4: Login with your credentials.

Step 6: SBI SCO Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download SBI SCO Admit card and take its print for future use.

The SBI (State Bank of India) will recruit for 489 posts in total through this examination. The application process for these posts started on December 22, 2020.

Under this recruitment drive, vacancies will be filled in seven different departments including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, Project Manager, Engineer in SBI. The recruitment will be done on 38 posts of Manager and Deputy Manager Marketing. For this, the candidate should have an MBA or PGDBM degree. At the same time, there will be recruitment for 100 posts of Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager.

Apart from this, 236 posts of Assistant Manager (Deputy Manager), IT Security Act, Project Manager, Application Architect and Technical Lead are to be filled. For this also, the candidate should have an MBA or PGDBM degree.