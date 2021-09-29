SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited Marketing Managers Posts, Salary up to Rs 78230

State Bank of India has invited online applications for the appointments of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) posts on its official website at sbi.co.in. As many as 38 vacant seats have been announced for the posts of manager and deputy manager in marketing. Candidates can apply online between September 28 and October 18.

It must be noted that one can apply for a single post only. No hard copy of the application and other documents should be sent to the office. The SBI SCO 2021 written exam is scheduled to be held on November 15.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Full-time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing or Finance from institutes approved by govt bodies/ AICTE/ UGC is mandatory. Course completed through correspondence or part-time will not be considered eligible.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the manager is 40 years and for the post of deputy manager, it is 35 years.

Post qualification work experience: The candidates willing to apply for the manager post must have a minimum of 5 years of work experience as an executive in supervisory / management roles in the field of marketing of digital and other financial products. For the post of deputy manager, a minimum work experience of 2 years is required.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official SBI career portal

Step 2: Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee using internet banking/ debit card/ credit card. It must be noted that a candidate cannot be registered unless his/her photo and signature is uploaded as specified

Step 3: Once done, candidates must save the registered login details generated by the system and fill in the SBI SCO application form carefully

Step 4: Preview and submit the SBI SCO application form 2021

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fees and intimation charge is Rs 750 for general, OBC, EWS candidates, and SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of performance in the online written test followed by the interview. “However, if the number of applications is less, bank reserves the right to consider a selection of the candidate(s) through shortlisting and interview, instead of an online written test & interview,” reads the official statement.

