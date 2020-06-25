SBI SO Recruitment 2020: 444 Specialist Cadre Vacancies Announced, Last Date of Application July 13

State Bank of India has released multiple notifications for recruiting specialist cadre officers. These notifications are available at the bank’s official website at sbi.co.in. As per the notifications a total of 444 vacancies are available.

Take a look at the breakup of vacancies:

Executive (FI & MM) - 241

Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85

Relationship Manager - 48

SME Credit Analyst - 20

Investment Officer - 9

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 8

Senior Executive - 6

Product Manager - 6

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 3

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 3

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 3

Faculty - 3

Manager (Data Analyst) - 2

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics - 1

Central Research Team (Support) - 1

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 1

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 1

Manager – Anytime Channel - 1

For applying to any of these posts, the concerned applicants need to fill in the form available at sbi.co.in/careers latest by July 13. If you are applying for any of these posts you need to ensure that your age is between 25 to 35 years.

You will require documents such as ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificates and latest resume, for applying.

Person planning to apply for any of these posts should have any of the following qualifications:

Chartered Accountant

MBA (finance)

PGDM (finance) or have an equivalent post-graduation degree from a recognised university.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, no written exam will be conducted for any of these posts. However, a 100 marks interview will be carried out by the bank for shortlisting candidates for various posts. It is during the interview itself that the documents of the applicants will be verified.

If you are planning to apply for these posts you will have to pay a sum of Rs 750 if you belong to the General, OBC and EWS category. If you are a part of Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe or PWD category then you will not have to pay anything for filling the form.