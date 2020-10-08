SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Submit Online Application by Today at sbi.co.in

The online registration process for SBI SO recruitment 2020 will end today. Those who want to apply for the 92 vacancies of specialist officers (SO) can do so by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in.

The SBI SO application process 2020 started on September 18. The posts for which recruitment will be done include manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist.

How to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Go to the ‘latest announcement’ tab

Step 3: Select the application link

Step 4: Enter required details to fill application form

Step 5: Pay SBI SO application fee 2020

Step 6: Take printout of the filled application form

Those applying should ensure that all the details provided while filling SBI SO 2020 application form should be correct. In case a person provides any incorrect information by mistake, he may face difficulties while appearing for SBI SO recruitment exam 2020 or at the time of joining. In the worst case, his/her candidature may be cancelled.

Besides, SBI SO applicants should check eligibility criteria before applying for any post. There are different eligibility criteria for different posts.

The SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification was put for filling 11 vacancies each of Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog), Manager (Data Scientist) and Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), 17 of Deputy Manager (Security) (Current), five each of Manger (Retail Products), Two-year Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Deputy Manager (System Officer), Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) and Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) and one each of Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture), Data Protection Officer and Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II).

Apart from these, there are four vacancies of Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III), three of Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) and two each of Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) and Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II).

The selection procedure for SBI SO recruitment 2020 consists of two stages, shortlisting and interview. The interview will be of 100 marks.