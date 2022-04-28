SBI SO Notification 2022 Out, Apply for 36 Posts, Salary up to Rs 27 Lakhs

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for various regular and contractual SBI Specialist Officers (SO) positions. The online applications have begun from April 27 and will continue till May 17. The written exam for the SBI system officer posts will be conducted on June 25. The admit card will be issued on June 16. The rest of the selected candidates will have to appear for interview only, if they are shortlisted. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in

The recruitment for the post of chief information security officer as well as for the executive posts, the selection will be based on shortlisting, interview, and CTC negotiation. The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview. For system officer, candidates will have to appear for an online written test consisting of questions on general aptitude and professional knowledge, followed by an interview.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Information Security Officer — 1

System Officer (Test Engineer) — 2

System Officer (Web Developer) — 1

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer) — 1

System Officer (Project Manager) — 2

System Officer (Project Manager — 1

Executive (Test Engineer) — 10

Executive (Interaction Designer) — 3

Executive (Web Developer) — 1

Executive (Portal Administrator) — 3

Senior Executive (Performance/Automation Test Engineer) — 4

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer) — 2

Senior Executive (Project Manager) — 4

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager) — 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief information security officer: The candidates must not be above 53 years of age. They must clear graduation in engineering or science and PG in related fields such as computer science, IT, electronics, and communications or a cyber security-related field or MCA or equivalent qualification from recognized University. They must also have a minimum of 15 years of experience.

System officer and executive posts: Candidates must have completed BE and BTech in computer science, computer science and engineering, information technology, software engineering, electronics, and communications engineering or MCA or MTech or MSc in computer science, information technology, electronic and communications engineering or equivalent. They must also have relevant experience in the field of about 2 to 10 years.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI

Step 2: Click on the careers section

Step 3: Click on the SBI SO application link

Step 4: Select which post you want to apply for

Step 5: Register yourself

Step 6: Fill in the application form

Step 7: Upload documents, pay the application fees

Step 8: Save download the filled form for further use

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, and EWS will have to pay Rs 750 while SC, ST and PwD candidates are exempted from fee payment.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of system officers will be paid between Rs 36,000 to Rs 89,890. Those selected for executive posts will get between Rs 15 to 20 lakhs, the senior executives will get between Rs 19 to 24 lakhs senior special executives will get between Rs 23 lakhs to Rs 27 lakhs.

