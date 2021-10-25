SBI To Recruit 2000 Probationary Officers; Over 7000 Clerks To Be Hired for Govt Banks

Students burning the midnight oil to procure a government job, here is some good news for you. The State Bank of India, IBPS and Bank of India are inviting applications for more than 9000 posts. If you have yet not filled in your application forms, pull up your socks as the last date to apply approaches.

According to a notification released by the State Bank of India, it is going to recruit 2056 Probationary Officers. The application process is on, and only a few hours are left before the bank stops accepting applications. The last date to apply for the Probationary Officer post is today, October 25. The bank has been receiving applications since October 5. One can log into the official website of the State Bank of India - sbi.co.in - and apply for the post.

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection will be recruiting 7000 candidates for the position of clerk for various government banks of the country. Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection in a notification released early this month opened applications for the posts from October 7. The last date to apply is October 27. The preliminary examination will be conducted in December, and the main examination will be conducted in January or February 2022.

As per the notification, the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection will be recruiting clerks for Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Similarly, the Bank of India is inviting applications to recruit support staff for its branches in Rural Self Employment Training Institutes Barwani and Dhar, Department of Agriculture and Financial Inclusion in Indore Zone.

According to the notices released by the Bank of India, at least five people for the posts of faculty, office assistant, attendant, the watchman will be recruited in RSETI Barwani and six posts in RSETI Dhar. The bank in its notice has also mentioned that all the positions will be on a contract basis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.