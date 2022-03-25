SBI to Soon Roll Out Notification for PO, Clerk Recruitment 2022? Details Inside

State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, may soon roll out the advertisement for SBI clerk recruitment 2022 and SBI PO recruitment 2022. SBI is known to release the notification for the posts of clerks between January and April every year, and this year it is expected to be unveiled in April.

The preliminary examination for the SBI clerk recruitment 2022 is expected to take place between June and July. However, an official announcement is awaited from the bank.

The notification for the SBI PO recruitment, on the other hand, is unveiled every year between April and May and candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the bank’s website- sbi.co.in

Educational qualification needed for SBI clerk recruitment 2022:

The candidates must be graduates in any discipline. Final year students can also apply for the exam.

Age limit for SBI clerk recruitment 2022:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years, while the maximum age has been capped at 28 years for the exam.

Paycheque for the post of SBI clerk:

The basic pay for the designation is Rs.19,900 (17900 plus two increments for graduates)

The selection process for SBI clerk recruitment 2022:

Phase 1 will include the Preliminary examination followed by phase 2, which will include the main examination and a local language test.

Eligibility criteria for SBI PO recruitment 2022:

The candidates applying for SBI PO recruitment 2022 must be graduates in any discipline and students in their final year can also apply for the recruitment.

Age criteria for SBI PO recruitment 2022

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, while the maximum age has been capped to 30 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will also get relaxation in their upper age limit, according to government norms.

Selection process of SBI PO recruitment 2022:

The selection process for the SBI PO recruitment 2022 involves a preliminary examination followed by a main examination and interview.

Salary of an SBI PO:

The initial salary of an SBI PO starts from Rs 41,960 per month (Basic Pay). The paycheque of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee is Rs 36,000-14,90/7-46,430-1,740/2-49,910-1,990/7-63,840.

