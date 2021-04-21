SBI Youth For India Fellowship Applications Open, Fellows to Work on Rural Development

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for a 13-moth fellowship for youth in rural development projects in partnership with experienced NGOs. Selected candidates will have to live and work amongst rural communities to help solve pressing rural development challenges. The application process is open at youthforindia.org. The last date to apply is April 30.

To be selected for the fellowship, interested candidates first need to fill an application form. Shortlisted forms will be selected to share their story, perspective, and overall worldview by taking a detailed essay-based online assessment, shortlisted candidates will then be called for personality assessment and interview stage.

As part of the fellowship, selected candidates will undergo a week-long orientation. The fellows will be allotted their NGOs during this period. Fellows will have to spend time with the NGO to understand the scope of their work and the skill set needed. NGO will assign a location, domain, and local mentor to the fellows. Each fellow is expected to finalise a programme area, project objective, and structure of project implementation. Fellows will spend at least nine months implementing their projects and in the last few months, they will train someone to sustain the project after the fellow leaves.

Selected fellows will work across 12 thematic areas of rural development including social entereprenerushop, health, alternative energy, environmental protection, self-governance, technology, women empowerment, education, traditional crafts, rural livelihood, and food security.

Those in the age group of 21 to 32 years can apply for the fellowship. Applicants should have obtained a bachelor’s degree before commencement of the programme.

