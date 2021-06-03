SC 12th Exams Cancelation: Demand for CBSE Result Date, Uniform Policy for State Boards Likely

The Central government to in-person hand over the final decision taken by them on the CBSE and CISCE class 12 board exams. To the delight of students who were demanding cancelation, the government had decided to do away with offline exams this year. While announcing the decision Prime Minister Modi said, “anxiety of students and parents should be put to an end".

Advocate Mamata Sharma who was fighting for the cancelation of board exams has said on Twitter that she will raise the demand for a uniform policy for class 12 students across India. She is also expected to demand for a time-bound result announcement for CBSE class 12 students to ensure no further delay in college admissions.

“Now on Thursday hearing will request the Hon’ble Apex Court to pass similar directions for all state boards," said Sharma. She added that she will also ask the SC “to specify a date by which result would be declared to ensure the result is not delayed further".

While the exams have been canceled the assessment criterion is not yet announced by either of the boards. Officials from CBSE had informed news agency ANI that students can expect the criterion to be announced within two weeks. CISCE, however, said that the decision will be shared “soon" and did not specify any timeline.

Meanwhile, another plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of the class 12 board exam for students in different state boards as well as in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

In the previous hearing, SC had asked the government to come up with ‘good reasons’ explaining why it wishes to deviate from the plan devised last year, if at all. Last year, CBSE and CISCE had decided to cancel exams and announce results based on internal assessment.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing the case.

