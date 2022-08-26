SC Dismisses Students' Plea on JEE Main 2022 Extra Attempt

The Supreme Court has dismissed plea of a section of students who demanded an extra attempt for JEE Main 2022 and postponement of the JEE Advanced 2022. The students had alleged that there were several technical glitches in the exam, which hampered their exam, thus seeking another session of the engineering entrance exam.

Dismissing the plea of the students filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala, the apex court said that it is important to maintain the regularity of the public exams. The hearing was presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud. The IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced 2022 too will be held on time, that is, on Sunday, August 28.

A section of students who appeared for the second session of the JEE Main 2022, had earlier filed a petition in the top court, demanding an extra attempt of the exam, citing irregularities and technical glitches in the exam. The session 2 exam was held from July 25 to July 30. They also sought relief to compensate all the affected students for whom this was the last attempt in 2022 by providing a one-time relaxation of eligibility for JEE Main and Advanced 2023.

The students claimed that the technical glitches faced by them in the exam affected their performance and must be compensated by holding an extra session. They also said numerous representations were made to the NTA, since June, but there has been no response from the agency.

Several students have claimed that they faced many problems such as technical glitches, last-minute exam centre change, as well as, discrepancies in the answer key. Some also claimed that they were allotted exam centres that were not chosen by them in the first place. Earlier, after session 1, the apex court had passed an order, allowing 15 students, who faced technical difficulties during the first session of the JEE-Main 2022, conducted in June, to attend the second session of the exam held in July 30.

