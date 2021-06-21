SC Hearing on State Board Exams Today, Check States Which Have Not Cancelled Exams Yet

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea today at 11 pm seeking cancellation of offline examinations for various state board students. The plea filled by child rights activist and advocate Anubha Sahai also includes students, who have registered to appear for compartment exams, repeaters, and NIOS.

The plea has sought directions to the state boards, which are yet to cancel the exams. It also asked CBSE board to cancel the the private and compartment exams and evaluate students based on an alternative mode of assessment, which has been adopted for the regular students of the board.

CBSE and CISCE had earlier cancelled the board exams for both class 12 students and had released the assessment formulas for the evaluation of the students. The Supreme Court had approved the assessment schemes of both the boards.

The 30:30:40 formula has been adopted by both CBSE and CISCE based on results obtained by the students in classes 10, 11 and 12. CISCE, however, said it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes while finalising the board results. Both the boards have said they will release the results by July 31.

CBSE has also released a detailed assessment scheme, which includes maximum weightage to be given to class 12 exams that can be pre-boards, unit tests, or mid-terms. This will be the criterion for theory assessment only. It will consists of 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be given based on the practicals conducted by the schools. In subjects where theory is for 70 marks, the changes will be made accordingly.

Most the state boards have cancelled the exams including Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Tripura.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are yet to take a final decision. Karnataka has cancelled the class 12 PUC II exams but is likely to conduct the class 10 SSLC exams in July.

The AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that it wants to go ahead with the intermediate examinations. The exams will be held in August and results will be declared within 40 days, Suresh added.

The Kerala state board plus two exams were completed on April 24, however, it has announced that the plus one exams will be conducted from September 6.

The Karnataka government has decided to go ahead with class 10 SSLC exams as these students did not appear for exams in 2020 (in class 9), state Education Minister Suresh Kumar had said earlier. The exams are likely to be held in the third week of July.

The Chhattisgarh board had conducted the exam in an unique way. Students were provided with the question papers and answer sheets from their designated exam centres between June 1 and 5. They had to write the exam from their respective homes and submit their answer sheets within these five days.

