SC Issues Notice in Plea Challenging New Exam Pattern for NEET SS 2022

The Supreme Court has issued a notice in a writ petition filed by a few National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) aspirants, who are seeking an order to restrain the implementation of the new exam pattern.

Meanwhile, the plea also challenges the National Medical Commission’s proposal to delete MD Radiation radiotherapy/oncology as an eligible feeder specialty qualification for the super specialty course of DM Medical Oncology, reported Live Law.

As per the new pattern, there will be 150 questions from the general component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty components of the primary broad specialty subject.

The plea states that the erstwhile pattern has a 40 per cent mix of questions from all broad specialities and 60 per cent critical care, allowing aspirants to have a level playing ground. However, the new pattern forces all candidates from broad specialities to write a single paper featuring 100 per cent questions from General Medicine.

“Change skews the level playing field for the candidates belonging to different broad specialities as it confers undue advantage upon some and lowers the chance of others to excel in the examination,” read the PIL filed through advocate Javedur Rahman.

Petitioners termed the new pattern a complete waste of time, resources, and effort put in by the candidates who have been preparing for NEET SS for years. Arguing for the petitioners in front of the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha, senior advocate Shyam Divan stated that the petitioners had previously approached authorities to make changes to Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation 2021, published by National Medical Commission but to no avail.

He added that the changed pattern layers affect the prospects of MD Radiation Oncologists to do their Super Specialisation in DM Medical Oncology and of MD Anesthesiologists to pursue their Super Specialisation in DM Critical care.

The Supreme Court had previously criticised the central government for bringing last-minute changes to the NEET SS 2021. Following this, the government had assured implementation of the exam pattern only from the new year.

