SC May Hear NEET PG Counselling Case Tomorrow After Govt Asked for Urgent Hearing

The Supreme Court could hear the NEET PG counselling case tomorrow - January 4 or the day after - January 5 after the central government had requested an urgent hearing. Justice DY Chandrachud said he would consult CJI NV Ramana for hearing the case tomorrow or the day after, as reported by news agency ANI. The hearing was scheduled to be listed on January 6.

During the hearing, the SC is expected to take a decision on the income limit to avail of the EWS quota. On SC’s recommendation, the government had formed a committee to revisit the rationale of keeping Rs 8 lakh as a limit to avail of the EWS quota. The report has been finalised by the three-member committee. The report, according to sources, suggests that this year, there should not be any change in the income limit. The committee found that most of the students (91 per cent) who avail of the quota have the family income below Rs 5 lakh.

This is the first time that the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota will be applicable in medical college admissions. Govt has introduced 10 per cent reservations for EWS in the All India Quota (AIQ). Till the case is heard the counselling is put on hold. The counselling has been deferred till a final decision is arrived on the matter.

Resident doctors who cleared the exam and are waiting to start their postgraduate studies had expressed grievances and even resorted to protests over the delay in the counselling process. Doctors claimed that they are “overworked" and delay in counselling is leading to more stress and a lesser workforce to fight the pandemic. Doctors across India have been demanding an urgent hearing in the matter. A large section of doctors had protested against the same.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier assured doctors that the NEET PG counselling will start from January 6. Not only PG but counselling for the UG admissions has also been put on hold the Medical counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier assured that there will be four rounds of counselling to complete the admissions. Based on scores obtained in the exam and the choice of students, the colleges allot seats.

