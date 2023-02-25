SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Seeking Menstrual Pain Leave for Female Students, Working Women

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective workplaces.

Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought direction from the Centre and all the states for compliance with section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Section 14 of the Act deals with the appointment of inspectors and says the appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

