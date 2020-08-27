Take the pledge to vote

SC Rejects Plea for Postponement of MHT-CET 2020 Due to Covid-19 Crisis

The MHT-CET is the common entrance test conducted annually by the state government for selecting students for admissions in undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking deferment of the Maharashtra common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, said the court has already allowed holding of JEE and NEET and how the similar test in one state can be stopped.

“We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, the Writ Petition is dismissed,” the bench said. Lawyer Shivaji Jadhav, appearing for the students including Sidhu Gurshruti Singh and Jasbeer Singh, referred to the prevailing COVID situation in Maharashtra and sought judicial intervention in the matters.

The MHT-CET is the common entrance test conducted annually by the state government for selecting students for admissions in undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. The top court had on August 17 dismissed a similar plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

"Life has to go on. Life has to move ahead. Precious year of students cannot be wasted," the bench had said.

Loading