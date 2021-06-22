SC to Decide on 12th Compartment Exams Today, How is it Different from Improvement Papers

A day after deciding the dates for improvement exams or the optional exams for CBSE class 12 boards, now Supreme Court will be hearing a plea to cancel compartmental exams today. The improvement exams will be held from August 15 to September 15 for students who are not happy with the marks given to them through alternative mode of assessment or those who want to appear for written exams. These exams are optional. The compartment exams, however, are for those who had not been able to clear one or two papers in first attempt. Students who failed last year and repeated 12th board this year, as well as those appearing for board exams from open mode are now seeking cancelation of exams.

While improvement exams are optional, for those who had to appear for compartment or repeaters exams, this is will be the final test. Students claim that they are “being compelled to appear" in offline exams. They also state that delaying their exams further “would take away the equal rights to compete with other students, equally, at such national level entrance tests. It is submitted that this would not only be unfair and unreasonable."

For students who had registered to appear in regular mode, exams stand canceled. Students will be assessed based on class 10, 11 final marks and class 12 internal marking. The weightage given to class 12 marks is 40 per cent while for class 10 and 11 is 30 per cent, each. This will calculate class 12 theory marks, however, for practicals, marks given by schools will be considered, as usual.

Students who were to appear in open mode, compartment, or other exams related to CBSE are also now demanding to be promoted based on alternative mode of assessment. The decision on this is expected today as SC will be hearing the case at 2 pm.

CBSE has not announced any assessment policy for these students and stated that exams will be held for these students at a conducive time.

For those whose exams have been canceled, schools will calculate marks and submit them to CBSE. The result committee will make all decisions pertaining to results. CBSE has even activated the link.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here