SC to Hear Plea on Cancellation of Offline Exams for 10th, 12th Students of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards

The Supreme Court will hear an urgent plea seeking cancellation of the offline exams for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by all state boards, CBSE, ICSE, and NIOS. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan mentioned the petition for urgent listing before Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana.

The present writ petition, filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, has sought directions to the state boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to opt for an alternative mode of assessment for the board students. “This is regarding class 10 & 12 exams. Physical classes couldn’t be conducted due to pandemic", the counsel said.

The matter will be heard before Justice AM Khanwilkar’s bench who had earlier dealt with the petitions related to board exams in 2021, reported Live Law.

The petition further said that state boards have remained as mute spectators over the current situation and have not taken a timely decision. “The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behaviour of State government and other boards and stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said.

The petition also sought an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with the internal assessment marks. Sahai in her petition has asked to form a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students as well as declaring the result within a time limit.

The petitioner also asked UGC to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission to the colleges and a formula for assessment of class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses by conducting an aptitude test or other mode of assessment within a time frame.

“Students in all the States are very worried about conducting the 10th and 12th board examination due to high rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in all over the country along with the high possibility of the third wave which will affect the students very badly, and also due to incompletion of course in this pandemic situation," the petition said.

“The petitioners, therefore, submit that, in fact subjecting the children to write the examination and conducting the examination when the Covid-19 wave is still high, with the number of patients infected and death is rising day by day, when there are seen unprecedented mortality numbers when the experts are predicting that third wave of resurgence likely to mostly affect children and young people, it will be violating their right to life," the plea added. Further, an urgent interim relief has been sought from the Madhya Pradesh government as the classes and 12 board exams in the state begin from February 17.

