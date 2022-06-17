Scarred Kids Break Down as School Bus Stuck Amid Agnipath Protest in Bihar

A school bus carrying young children was stuck in Bihar’s Darbhanga after protestors blocked the road and rail services in several parts of Bihar. School-going kids were seen crying on the bus and saying ‘dar lag rha hai‘ (I am feeling scared) as they could hear loud noises as the protest intensified in Bihar.

This is the third day of intensified process against the new recruitment scheme – Agnipath. The new recruitment policy suggests hiring youth in the age group of 17 to 21 years as Agniveers as soldiers in Army, Navy, and Airforce, however, the tenure of service is limited to four years only and of the total, only 25 percent will be absorbed for permanent posts.

On the way back home, with only a few children left on the bus, children landed on a road where protests were going on. The young nationals were seen consoling each other and motivating each other. When the camera person tried to enter the bus, one of the kids seems to have questioned the cameraperson back about his intentions.

#WATCH | Bihar: A school bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. The bus later managed to get out of the blockade with Police intervention. The agitators were protesting against the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/E8lFLk9leD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

The bus was, however, later allowed to move after police intervention. Police has been deployed across Bihar to maintain the law and order situation amid the protests.

In Bihar, the protest has taken a violent turn. So far, at least two trains have been burnt and many busses and other government property vandalised. After burning a bogie of the train in Bihar on Thursday, another train has been set on fire on Friday.

Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi blamed the opposition for violent incidents being reported in the name of ‘Agnipath’ protests. “Once four years are over, ‘agniveers’ will be having a Rs 12-lakh economic package to start afresh. Priority will be given to them for loans, educational courses, CAPF… Opposition is misleading students and their goons are destroying public property, she told ANI.

Protesting youth claims that the new scheme reduces the tenure to serve in defence forces to four years only. This, claim protestors are going to be very uncertain and cause a lack of job security for them. Further, no pension for those who are made to retire after four years of tenure is also one of the major concerns of those rejecting the Agnipath scheme.

