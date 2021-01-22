SCCL Opens Application for 372 Vacancies, Check Details at scclmines.com

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has opened applications for a total of 372 vacancies on Friday, January 22. These vacancies include the posts of nurse, turner, electrician, fitter, welder among others. The candidates who are willing to apply for any of these posts must visit at scclmines.com. The last date to fill up the SCCL Recruitment 2021 application form is February 4. There is only one mode of submitting the form and that is through the online mode.

In order to submit the SCCL Recruitment form 2021:

Step 1: Visit at scclmines.com

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a hyperlink that reads ‘online application’. Click on it

Step 3: Register yourself by entering details like name, email, address, mobile number etc

Step 4: In the next step key in your professional, academic and personal details

Step 5: Pay the application fees online. The fees need to be paid through credit card, debit card or net banking. Once the payment is processed you will be redirected to the form page

Step 6: Once done your registration will be complete

Step 7: Take a print of the page for your future reference

The break up of the 372 posts has been done section wise by the company. Here is a list of the same:

Fitter: 128 PostsJunior Staff Nurse: 84 PostsWelder: 54 PostsElectrician: 51 PostsTurner or Machinist Trainee: 22 PostsFounder Men/ Mulder Trainee: 19 PostsMotor Mechanic Trainee: 14 Posts

If you are applying for any of the posts mentioned above, then make sure that you fit in the age bracket of 18 years to 30 years. In terms of educational qualification, the aspirant must have cleared class 10 and class 12 from a recognised school. Apart from that a Diploma/Bachelor of Engineering/course from Industrial Training Institute / Bachelor of Technology in the relevant section is a must from a recognised institute, college or university.