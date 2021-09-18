Vahani Scholarship Offers Free Degree, Professional Courses for 12th Pass, Applications Open

Vahani Scholarship Trust has invited applications for a full-financial scholarship and mentorship programme. Anyone who has cleared class 12 can apply for this course. A total of 60 students will be selected. The trust will fund the education of the selected students during the course of their undergraduate degree or professional course. The selection is based on individual merits and family income, following an online application and interview process.

Besides full financial scholarships across multiple academic streams, Vahani offers a mentorship programme. Under this programme, the trust connects graduate students with accomplished individuals to facilitate conversations and to obtain guidance.

Interested and eligible can apply at www.vahanischolarship.com. Applications will remain open till before December 1. This is an annual scholarship. Application opens every year on September 1 and remains open till December 1. The application has to be filled and submitted online. No application fee will be charged. Vahani Scholarship seeks to bridge the gap and prevent bright and deserving students from dropping out of studies midway, claims the Trust.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here