Scholarships Up to 100% Fee Waiver for Students Who Lost Parents, Jobs to Covid-19

Careerera has launched an initiative “Careerera Cares" to provide scholarships to people who have been affected by Covid-19. There are two scholarship programmes under the initiative — one for those who lost their parents to Covid-19 and another for those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Selected candidates who lost their parents will get 100 per cent scholarships in all the courses offered by Careerera while those who lost their jobs will get 50 per cent scholarships. The eligibility criteria for the scholarships are — the demise certificate of parents, job termination proofs, and annual family income less than Rs 6 lakh per annum. All Indian residents and foreign students can apply for the programme.

Also read| KLEEE 2022 from January 27 in Remote Proctored Mode, Scholarship Worth Rs 100 Crore Announced

Careerera offers several courses for all age groups, for K-12 students, language training, and other training programs in the field of IT, management, quality assurance, software development, project management, and so on.

“The loss of either one or both parents has hit many students across the globe, several of them are compelled to discontinue their studies following the financial crunch. Intending to help such students, Careerera has come up with a scholarship program for the ones who have lost their parents to Covid-19, such students will get to avail themselves of a 100 per cent scholarship in all the courses offered by Careerera," the online learning platform said.

While for professionals who are facing hardships to get a new job, such people will get a scholarship of 50 per cent in all the upskill courses offered by Careerera, it added.

Read| US-based University is Offering $1,00,000 Worth Scholarship for Foreign Students Applying for UG Courses

“The education assistance could be of great help in these hard times especially for those who have lost their parents/jobs to Covid-19. The purpose of this initiative is to sincerely contribute to fulfilling the career goals of covid affected students and professionals. We hope that this initiative will foster the skills that will be required by the nation in the future and help young talents to become global leaders”, says Vivek K Singh, Director, Careerera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.