School Band From West Bengal's Kalimpong Becomes First to Represent India in Basel Tattoo Festival

Kumudini homes school pipes and drums band official from Kalimpong represented India at the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland. The Basel Tattoo is considered to be one of the biggest military music festivals. The program saw military bands from around the globe.

The group of around 20 students has created history by being the only school band from India in this international programme. The contingent of Kumudini, including teacher-cum-mentor Priyadarshi Lama. They were invited by the Swiss federal department of defence, civil protection and sports, organisers of the Basel Tattoo. It is considered to be the second biggest military music festival after Edinburgh Tattoo in Scotland.

This school band started its journey in the 60s and is very famous in this region.

Despite being invited, the road to reach Switzerland was not easy. Their flight got canceled and the group had to book their tickets again.

Rufhas Chethri father of 17-year-old Subham Chethri who is now in Switzerland told News18, “I am not able to sleep. I am only a small carpenter and my son is now in Switzerland. He called us in the morning at around 3 am and said that they their performance went well. I am feeling very happy and I thank god for this. They will come on the 25th and we will have a major celebration.”

Not just the father but the entire Kalingpong is proud of these kids. Speaking to News 18, GTA Chairman Anit Thapa said, “We are very proud, our hills have talents both in music and sports, if we get the support we will do well. Our motto is to nourish more such talent.”

