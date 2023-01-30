CHANGE LANGUAGE
School for Underprivileged Students Inaugurated in Ranchi
School for Underprivileged Students Inaugurated in Ranchi

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:53 IST

Ranchi, India

A school, built at Rs 8 crore grant from the Centre, was inaugurated in Jharkhand's Ranchi. (Representative image)

A school, built at Rs 8 crore grant from the Centre, was inaugurated in Jharkhand’s Ranchi for students coming from economically weaker families. Dedicating the educational institute to underprivileged children, US-based Self-Realization Fellowship and India-headquartered Yogoda Satsanga Society president Swami Chidanand Giri said the modern school will be for those who do not have enough resources to fulfil basic needs such as education.

“Our task is to uplift the citizens of tomorrow. They are the future of the world," he said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Culture had four years ago on the 125th birth anniversary of Yogananda approved the grant for the construction of a new building for the Yogoda Satsanga School along with a large auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in March 2017 released a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
