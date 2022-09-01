School Holidays in September: Education Institutes to Remain Shut for 8 Days This Month

As the month of September has started, people have also flipped the page of their calendar and marked public holidays on it. Just like professionals, students also get excited after knowing the number of leaves they are getting in a month. For September, students will attend school for 22 days. It is expected that schools will remain open for around 22 days and for the rest of eight days they will stay closed. The seven days of leave include Sundays, Saturdays, and a few festivals.

Apart from this, schools may be closed in a few cities due to rain. Recently several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged owing to heavy rains. In such conditions, schools announce leaves. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has even indicated rains in the northeast and southern peninsular of the country for upcoming days.

On September 5, many schools might announce a holiday for students for the Teachers’ day celebration.

List of school holidays for September:

4 September 2022 – Sunday

5 September 2022 – Teachers’ Day

10 September 2022 – Second Saturday

11 September 2022 – Sunday

18 September 2022 – Sunday

23 September 2022 – Friday, Haryana Heroes’ Martyrdom Day

25 September 2022 – Sunday

26 September 2022 – Monday, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

Significance of festivals this month:

Haryana Heroes’ Martyrdom Day: The day is observed to recall and pay tribute to the martyrs of the state who had selflessly made the biggest sacrifice for the nation and evoked the spirit of patriotism among the people.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti: This day is celebrated in India to honor the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, the great ruler of Agroha. He was a popular and kind leader who founded the Agrawal and Agrahari communities. Most offices, schools, and banks observe a day off for this occasion.

It is to be noted that there is a possibility of changes in the aforementioned holidays from region to region. Students must confirm the leaves for this month from their school authorities or check the holiday section of their school diary

