School at India-Pakistan Border is Helping Kids from Low-Income Families Realise Their NEET Dream

Teenagers who would have been forced into labour due to financial hardship are getting a new chance at life and becoming doctors. Thanks to the free education, coaching, meals, and residence offered by Fifty Villagers Service Institute of Barmer. An institute set up in the India-Pakistan border is proving to be one of the best performing schools in NEET.

In the recently held medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 – a total of 27 candidates from this school have successfully passed this exam this year. This institute, which started its journey 10 years ago, has so far made about 65 doctors.

The school caters to promising students hailing from poor sections, whose studies were on the verge of getting stopped and who were forced to labour for their livelihood. Some of the beneficiaries include kids who used to sleep on empty stomachs due to poverty and work as laborers in a tea shop (tapri) to feed their families.

Sheraram, a resident of Ratredi Kalla, who has passed the NEET 2022 said that his father sells vegetables in Jodhpur. There are six sisters and three brothers in the house. In such a situation, it was difficult to run the house. He studied till the class 10 by staying at his uncle’s place. After his class 10, he was selected for NEET coaching. Despite getting 67 per cent in class 10, he continued his studies by staying in Fifty Villagers. Success came in the third attempt after facing failure twice.

In Video | Fifty Villagers School and Success Stories

Fifty Villagers Service Institute was started by Dr. Bharat Saran and his team in the year 2012. The aim of this institute is to fulfill the dream of those students who want to become a doctor but are short of resources.

Every year, the institute shortlists 50 students from underprivileged backgrounds who have completed at least class 10 and enrolls them in a government school with a biology subject and then gives coaching for NEET. So far 65 students from this institute have taken admissions to different medical colleges.

Dr. Vabhutaram Nehra, a resident of Bamanor trained in Shivpuri, educated at Madhya Pradesh Medical College, says that he had once made up his mind to leave studies after 10th due to financial problems, but after joining Fifty Villagers Service Institute, he studied hard for 12-13 hours to pursue my dreams. All the students here get food, living, and studies free of cost.

Dr. Khetaram Jaipal, a resident of Bhure ki Basti of Barmer, who pursued MBBS from AIIMS Rishikesh, told that after passing 10th, he wanted to opt science stream in class 11 to become a doctor. But due to poor financial conditions, he passed 11th in the art stream staying in his village. Along with his studies, he continued earning his bread also. Then an opportunity changed his world and he got admission to Fifty Villagers where he continued his studies by doing eleventh science again from Fifty Villagers and got selected in AIIMS Rishikesh in the year 2017. Currently, he is doing an internship.

According to Dr. Bharat Saran, founder of Fifty Villagers, 65 students from this institute are studying medicine in different medical colleges and AIIMS since it was started in the year 2012. Apart from this, 10 students have been selected as Lab Assistant, four in Rajasthan Police, six in Agriculture, one in Railways, and 33 in B.Sc-B.Ed. This institute is run in collaboration with Bhamashahs. This institute has received financial support of Rs 1.5 crore in the last 10 years.

