School Principal Creates World Record by Narrating 74 Motivational Stories in 5 Hours

A 39-year-old woman, Jayanti, who is a principal of DOBBS Public School in Saravanampatti of Coimbatore district, has created a world record by narrating short stories by narrating 74 stories in five hours. Her name has also been featured in four world record books in a single day.

While speaking to News18, Jayanti said that the world record is not her goal but a path she has taken to ensure her stores reach a wider range of people. “At my school, it is customary to tell motivational stories to students. This world record attempt is the path I have used with the intention of taking my stories to everyone. I have a mission that these stories should reach not only my students but all students in the world and adults as well."

Each of the 74 motivational stories was based on either her life events or fiction written by her, claims the teacher.

As per the rules, each story needed to be at least three minutes long and at least 200 people should listen to these stories within five hours.

“I narrated 76 stories in five hours of what I tried. Of these, only two stories were rejected for the time allotted and the remaining 74 stories were recorded. And in five hours, 3,059 people have listened to these stories,: recalled the principal.

The record is currently featured in four record books- Elite World Record, Asian Records Academy, Indian Record Academy and Tamil Book of Records.

In advice to her students, she said, “get up as a creator, not as a reader of success stories."

