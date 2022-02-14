School Reopening: From Delhi to Kerala, Know Which States Started In-person Classes

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, most states have already reopened schools. While some are resuming offline classes in a phased manner, others have put a cap on how many students can attend schools at once. Check the latest state-wise status of school reopening across the country:

Delhi

The Delhi government had reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 on February 7. It has now begun in-person classes for the remaining classes — that is, nursery to 8. Schools have been directed to follow all Covid-19 protocols including thermal scanning, sanitisation, staggered lunch break, etc. The Delhi government has also allowed the reopening of colleges in the capital with 100 per cent capacity.

Also read| Ensure Senior Secondary Students Attend Classes Regularly: Delhi Govt to Schools

Although schools have resumed for the unvaccinated, Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi Parents Association said many parents are apprehensive about sending their children to schools as they have not been vaccinated yet. While the centre has removed the clause from its guidelines mandating parental consent for students to attend direct classes, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: The state government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutes, skill development institutes, and coaching centers in a phased manner from today.

Punjab

The Chandigarh administration has said that all schools and educational institutes will resume offline classes from today. Online classes, however, will continue at the same. Schools have reopened with 100 per cent capacity.

Karnataka

The state government has decided to start offline classes for students up to class 10 students from today onwards. The schools were closed following the hijab controversy. But schools have now been allowed to reopen while an announcement on college reopening is still awaited.

Read| Karnataka’s Udupi Imposes Section 144 Ahead of School Reopening Tomorrow

Bihar

Schools in Bihar opened with 50 per cent capacity for students of class 8 from February 7. It also reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 with 100 per cent capacity. Colleges and coaching institutes have also reopened with 100 per cent capacity. Schools for those below class 8 will remain shut and online classes will continue for all students.

West Bengal

The state has reopened schools for students of classes 8 to 12 on February 3. The government is mulling opening offline classes for the remaining classes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she will talk to schools about whether schools can be reopened for the junior classes with 50 per cent capacity or not.

Kerala

Kerala schools have resumed in-person classes from February 7 for board students. The remaining classes have opened today, February 14. As per the guidelines released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, offline classes have been allowed to resume in a phased manner across all educational institutions.

Gujarat

Gujarat government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7 following all Covid protocols and SOPs. Meanwhile, online teaching will continue and students can choose which mode they want to opt for at their convenience.

Rajasthan

The state allowed students of classes 10 and 12 to attend in-person classes from February 1 while for students in classes 6 to 9, the schools commenced from February 10. Online classes are going on at the same time.

Maharashtra

Schools have resumed in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. While Mumbai opened offline classes in February first week, Pune and Nagpur opened on February 7. Colleges too have opened campuses from last week.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP government had allowed the reopening of schools and colleges from February 7 for classes 9 to 12. The remaining classes have not been reopened yet. Online classes will continue at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.