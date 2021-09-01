School Reopening LIVE Updates: Rajasthan to Delhi Hold Physical Classes, Know Guidelines

School Reopening News LIVE Updates: From Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh to Delhi to Madhya Pradesh – states across India are reopening schools today starting September 1. Schools across India were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020. This was one of the longest schools shut down in the country.
For most states schools are reopening for senior classes – 9 to 12, however, Karnataka is in the second phase of its reopening and will reopen classes 6 to 8 from September 6 onwards. Across the country, schools are reopening in a phased manner and primary classes and junior wing students will be called to classes later.
Several reports have suggested that students, especially those from a lower-income background, have faced heavy learning losses and it might take years to fill in the gap. The new academic cycle is expected to have changed including cutting down of syllabus, two board exams a year, blended learning among others.
Telangana School Reopen Postponed
Telangana govt was to resume physical classes for school going students from September 1, however, the same has been postponed. Telangana High Court has stayed the state government’s decision to reopen physical classes from September 1. The HC has declared that physical classes are not mandatory. The state govt has been asked to file a detailed report on measures taken to reopen schools across the state within a week.
Uttar Pradesh School Reopening for classes 1 to 5
UP will allow students in classes 1 to 5 to rejoin physical classes. The physical classes from class 6th to 12th have already resumed for the students, however, the attendance is low in many of the schools due to apprehension of parents regarding a possible third wave of corona infection. Like Karnataka, UP to has entered the next phase of reopening of schools as covid-19 cases continue to decline.
Classes to be held in batches
While schools are reopening, attending classes in physical mode is to mandatory. Schools have been asked to function in a limited capacity, Many states have asked students to attend classes on alternative days (50% capacity on each day) while others are holding morning and evening batches with 50% capacity during each batch. Students might not be able to meet all their classmates as classes will be bifurcated into sub groups.
Schools Reopening Today
Schools across states including, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan among others are reopening in physical mode today - September 1. Physical classes are beginning for students in senior wings or classes 9 to 12 for most states in the first phase of reopening. For Karnataka, however, it is the second phase of reopening and classes 6 to 8 will also have the option of attending physical classes.
School Reopening News LIVE Updates: Attending physical classes is not mandatory and students will have to bring written consent from parents to attend school physically. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing is mandatory across all states.
